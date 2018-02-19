Netflix star to give lecture at Texas Lutheran University about undocumented immigrants

SEGUIN, Texas - Diane Guerrero will be giving a lecture from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 27 at Jackson Auditorium at Texas Lutheran University.

Guerrero is an actress best known for playing Marita Ramos on “Orange is the New Black” and Lina in “Jane the Virgin.”

She is also an activist and the author of “In the Country We Love: My Family Divided,” a story about her life.

Her memoir reveals details about her life, like when she was 14 years old and her parents were detained and deported while she was in school.

The lecture is free and open to the public.

More information about the lecture can be found on the university’s website here.

