'Never again has to be now': Holocaust Remembrance Day falls days after synagogue shooting in Calif.

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio law enforcement agencies will be beefing up security for an event at a local synagogue Wednesday night.

The safety measures come after this weekend's shooting at a synagogue near San Diego, California.

Wednesday night is Yom Hashoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day. It is commemorated each year in San Antonio with a memorial that typically brings about 300 people to a local synagogue.

Saturday's shooting in California has sparked a bigger conversation about hatred and prejudice, and a much larger crowd is now expected as the community joins together in solidarity.

Police said a 19-year-old man went into the Chabad synagogue in Poway, California, outside San Diego, and gunned down the people inside. Witnesses said 60-year-old Lori Kaye died trying to defend the rabbi. Three others were injured.

The shooting happened just six months after 11 people were murdered at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"Most of the first text messages and phone calls I got on Saturday evening were pastors and priests and other colleagues in San Antonio," said Rabbi Jeffrey Abraham, with Congregation Agudas Achim.

Abraham said San Antonio's supportive interfaith community brought comfort, especially days before Yom Hashoah.

The annual memorial is held at different San Antonio synagogues each year, and on Wednesday, it will be held at Agudas Achim.

"The phrase that's been used since the Holocaust is 'never again,' and what we've been saying, especially over the last couple of days is 'never again has to be now.' We have to stand up and act against this now," Abraham said.

The theme of this year's memorial is resistance.

"A huge focus on those who really tried to resist what the Nazis were trying to do during the Holocaust," Abraham said.

Abraham said that resistance is just as important right now.

"Not just with Jewish synagogues. We had it happen in Sutherland Springs, not too far from us, in a church. It's happening all over the world, and we have to start doing more about it," he said.

In Wednesday's memorial, 15 chairs in a line at the front of the sanctuary will be taken by Holocaust survivors who still live in San Antonio. It's a special part of the memorial every single year.

"It's so important for us to educate everyone about what happened in the Holocaust," Abraham said. "We have to stand up and say, 'We're not going to allow this.'"

Attendance at Wednesday's Holocaust Remembrance Day memorial is expected to be much higher than usual because of San Antonio's supportive community.

The synagogue is prepared for that. Administrators are already working with San Antonio police and other security agencies to make sure the event is safe and successful.

The memorial will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Agudas Achim, located at 16550 Huebner Road. There will be a reception afterward.

