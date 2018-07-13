New 77,000-square-foot recreational center opening in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Das Rec is a new 77,000-square-foot facility opening in New Braunfels that will include an indoor pool, gymnasium and fitness center.

Members of the community can enjoy group exercise classes, sports leagues, swimming lessons, recreational opportunities and more at Das Rec.

The grand opening for Das Rec will be July 21-22 and the facilities will be available to the public for free during those two days.

"New Braunfels Recreation Center’s mission is to enrich the quality of life for our community by providing unparalleled recreational programs and services to promote physical, social, and emotional health and wellness,” the website says.

Das Rec will open with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. July 21 with scheduled events taking place throughout the day.

See the full list of events below:

10 a.m.: Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

10:15 a.m.: Coach Bud Dallmann Marker Unveiling & First Swim in Competition Pool

11 a.m. - 12 p.m.: Open House

12 -12:30 p.m.: Zumba Demo in Group Exercise Room

12 - 2 p.m.: Fresh Café Samples in Concession Kitchen

12 - 1 p.m: Pickleball Demo with NB Pickleballers in Blue Gymnasium

12 -1 p.m.: Escape Octagon Demo on Fitness Floor

12 - 1 p.m.: Nutrition Seminar “My Texas Plate” in Multi-Purpose Room

1 - 5 p.m.: Family Swim in Leisure Pool

2 - 4 p.m.: Meet & Greet with Moana & Aerial in Poolside Party Rooms

1 -1:30 p.m.: 4×4 Fitness Demo in Group Exercise Room

1:30 -3:30 p.m.: NB Hoop Masters in the Blue Gymnasium

2 - 2:30 p.m.: HIGH Fitness Demo in Group Exercise Room

2 -3 p.m.: Escape Octagon Demo on Fitness Floor

2 - 3:00 p.m.: Jitterbug Class with Swing Junction in Multi-Purpose Room

2 - 2:30 p.m.: Story Time in Kinder Care

3 - 3:30 p.m.: Cycle Demo in Group Exercise Room

3 - 3:30 p.m.: Make and Take in KinderCare

4 - 4:30 p.m.: Express Fitness Demo in Group Exercise Room

4 - 4:30 p.m.: Fun Builders Class Demo in Multi-Purpose Room

5 - 5:30 p.m.: Yoga Demo in Group Exercise Room

5 - 6 p.m.: Cheernastics Demo in the Blue Gymnasium

8 p.m.: Dive-In Movie featuring "Finding Dory"

Das Rec will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

