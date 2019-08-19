New anti-sex toilets will spray water, sound alarm

PORTHCAWL, Wales - New anti-sex toilets with weight sensitivity are set to be installed in the Welsh seaside town of Porthcawl.

According to the BBC, violent movement will trigger a water jet, sound an alarm and automatically open the doors to the new bathrooms.

The bathrooms will be installed in Griffin Park, and the new "security measures" are meant to ensure one user at a time.

Potty patrons will have to pay to use the facilities, according to the BBC, but the city hasn't decided how much to charge.

The anti-sex bathrooms will be coming to Porthcawl this fall, though an exact date hasn't been established.

Twitter reactions to the potty police policy are below:

This is absolutely terrifying. I'm a disabled person who falls a lot and occasionally needs assistance. Am I going to have to need to start looking up whether I'll be able to use public conveniences without violent and humiliating consequence, because of moral panic? — sophia, duck face (@pylonfan) August 16, 2019

Yeah....I am 6 feet tall and obese and mother to two boys who were large and lively toddlers. Bad enough getting glares if we dared to use a disabled loo without getting soaked, deafened and finding ourselves defecating in public. — susan (@acemsdavis1) August 16, 2019

Also FYI: as a carer I’ve had to enter a bathroom stall with a client before. I’m a grown man who weighs 100kgs already and some of my clients are fairly large. If the door sprang open and an alarm went off while I was supporting them I’d take them to court :) — inept borzoi wizard (@platypusbanker) August 16, 2019

Sounds like this will in no way backfire almost instantaneously in ways that should be super obvious given like 3 seconds more thought great work guys pic.twitter.com/oLbZqbxGvt — never mind (@alexcalden) August 16, 2019

Don’t have an unfortunate experience of explosive diarrhoea then.... — Jennifer Easson (@jennifer_easson) August 16, 2019

