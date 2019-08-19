News

New anti-sex toilets will spray water, sound alarm

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator

PORTHCAWL, Wales - New anti-sex toilets with weight sensitivity are set to be installed in the Welsh seaside town of Porthcawl.

According to the BBC, violent movement will trigger a water jet, sound an alarm and automatically open the doors to the new bathrooms.

The bathrooms will be installed in Griffin Park, and the new "security measures" are meant to ensure one user at a time.

Potty patrons will have to pay to use the facilities, according to the BBC, but the city hasn't decided how much to charge.

The anti-sex bathrooms will be coming to Porthcawl this fall, though an exact date hasn't been established.

Twitter reactions to the anti-sex bathrooms

