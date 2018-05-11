New attorney to take over appellate case of SA attorney convicted of human trafficking

SAN ANTONIO - A new attorney will be taking over convicted San Antonio attorney Mark Benavides’ appellate case.

Last month, Benavides was sentenced to 80 years in prison for each of the six counts of human trafficking for which he was found guilty.

Benavides’ current attorney, Monica Guerrero, filed a request to be removed from the case.

There is no word on who will be taking over, but Guerrero will remain the appointed attorney for all remaining cases in which Benavides is accused.

Benavides’ next hearing on his pending cases is scheduled for July 5.

