New Boeing jobs could attract more customers to neighboring West Side businesses

SAN ANTONIO - A community on the West Side is welcoming the news of more jobs in their area.

Just a few weeks ago, Boeing announced it would be adding hundreds of jobs in the next 18 months to two years.

Blanquita Mexican Restaurant on Cupples and Quintana roads, near Port San Antonio, boasts about having the best food in San Antonio, but manager Victor Escobar admits getting customers to come by is often difficult.

“Try to give a little better quality food and stay under all the other people’s prices and the other restaurants around here, but, because I know it’s tough nowadays, everybody is strapped for cash,” Escobar said.

The area's economy could soon change. Earlier this month, Boeing announced plans to hire up to 1,000 new workers at Port San Antonio. Neighbors welcome the idea.

“That’s what we need. We need a strong economy on the west side of town, versus the negative response that we've had in the past,” said Gregory Arron, a West Side resident.

Most of the jobs being added have to do with servicing aircraft like fighter jets, supertankers and commercial planes. Those in the area who specialize in servicing everyday customers gladly anticipate more work as well.

“When we hear new jobs, we hear more business coming in. We probably need to make the restaurant a little bigger,” Escobar said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.