New book celebrates 300 years of San Antonio culture

SAN ANTONIO - The Tricentennial Commission on Friday announced the publication and presale information of a new book commemorating 300 years of San Antonio history and culture.

“300 Years of San Antonio & Bexar County” celebrates San Antonio’s culture, people, events, environment and historic moments.

“The release of the commemorative book is a culmination of various perspectives of San Antonio’s complex and diverse history,” said Carlos Contreras, executive director of the Tricentennial Commission, in a release. “The book is a chance to see how those various perspectives come together, and in some cases, conflict with one another so that we can collectively see who we are and celebrate our history as a whole."

The book engages 46 historians, creative writers and local organizations to tell stories. It is being published as a hardcover by Trinity University Press and selling as an e-book for $32.50.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.