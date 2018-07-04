New Braunfels cancels July Fourth event, fireworks display

NEW BRAUNFELS - The city of New Braunfels has announced the cancellation of its Fourth of July event, postponing the fireworks display due to weather conditions.

Officials said the adverse weather conditions forced the "Live at Landa" concert at Landa Park to cancel, but community members should look forward to Labor Day Weekend.

"Due to adverse weather conditions, the community fireworks display scheduled for tonight in Landa Park has been canceled and will be postponed until Labor Day weekend," officials said.

Officials said details and the specific date for a "special end of summer celebration during Labor Day weekend" will be released soon.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.