NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - The New Braunfels Fire Marshal's Office is looking for a truck owner who is possibly connected to a case of arson last week.

On April 9, the New Braunfels Fire Department responded to a fire in the 2200 block of North Ranch Estates Boulevard.

The department later ruled the fire as arson.

Anyone with information is asked to call 830-221-4205.

