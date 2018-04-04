Police: New Braunfels High School student arrested, accused of making terroristic threat

NEW BRAUNFELS - A New Braunfels High School student was arrested on campus Wednesday after he was accused of threatening a teenage girl with a gun over social media.

New Braunfels police pulled the 16-year old from class this morning to question him. The officers determined that the student had a gun in the glove box of his vehicle, which was parked in the school parking lot, according to police.

The student was taken into custody and charged with making a terroristic threat, a Class B misdemeanor.

Police said the subject of the threat was a female teen who was not a student at NBHS. No threat was made against the campus or its students, however, district administrators sent a statement to parents to make them aware of the situation.

