Reward offered for suspect in shooting of New Braunfels hotel clerk

NEW BRAUNFELS - Police have identified a man suspected in the shooting of a New Braunfels hotel clerk

Authorities are offering up to $4,000 for information leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Profirio Navarro of Seguin, Texas.

Police were called to a Motel 6 in the 1200 block of Interstate 35 North around 10 p.m. Police said when they arrived at the hotel, they found the 32-year-old hotel clerk suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. First responders rushed him to San Antonio Military Medical Center, where he is currently in stable condition.

Authorities said the shooting happened after the employee got involved in a disturbance involving nonhotel guests. One of the guests pulled out a gun during the altercation and fired a single shot, striking the clerk in the face, police said.

It's unclear if Navarro was the trigger man as police have said they are looking for more than one suspect.

Navarro is described as a 5-foot male who weighs approximately 100 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 830-620-8477. Those seeking to cash in on the reward must make their tips directly to Crime Stoppers. All tips made to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

