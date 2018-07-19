New Braunfels man, 66, arrested on child sex crime charge

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A 66-year old New Braunfels man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a sex crime involving a young girl.

Eusebio Rodriguez Martinez is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child and is being held in the Comal County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.

According to the New Braunfels Police Department, the victim told a family member that she had been sexually assaulted several times between July 2010 and July 2011 when she was 6 and 7 years old.

The family member reported the child's accusation to police and an investigation led to Martinez's arrest.

Investigators have reason to believe there may be additional victims and are urging any potential victims to call police at 830-221-4167.

