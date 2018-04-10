New Braunfels man charged with murder in shooting death

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A 37-year-old New Braunfels man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 36-year-old man.

New Braunfels police responded to a call for a report of a gunshot victim around 11:40 p.m. Monday to a home in the 2800 block of Windgate Drive.

When officers arrived at the home, they found Eleazar Longoria Jr. with a shotgun wound to the chest, police said. He died at the scene.

After collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses, Paul Jason Roberts, of New Braunfels, was arrested and charged with murder, police said.

Roberts is being held in the Comal County Jail.

There was no word on a motive.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.