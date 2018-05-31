Man had up to 11 alcoholic drinks before crash that killed passenger, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO - A New Braunfels man accused of being the driver in a crash that led to a woman’s death drank multiple alcoholic drinks before the wreck, according to an arrest affidavit.

James Allen Chase Woods, 24, was driving a Chevy Suburban on May 15 around 12:30 a.m. when he crashed in the 15300 block of N. Interstate 35 in Selma, the affidavit stated.

Officers responded to the crash and found the Suburban wedged in between a guard rail and a Trans Guide pole.

Woods and his passenger, 41-year-old Brandi Elizabeth Webb, were trapped inside.

Officers helped Woods out though the back passenger door while EMS and fire department first responders cut the roof open to get Webb out of the Suburban.

Webb was unconscious and bleeding from her head. She was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

Webb was later placed on life-support and died on May 27 due to injuries sustained in the accident, the affidavit stated.

After the crash, Woods was questioned by a responding officer who said Woods told him he thought he was traveling northbound on the interstate and using an on-ramp, but the affidavit stated there was no on-ramp at the location.

According to the affidavit, Woods also told the officer he consumed six to seven mixed drinks and three to four beers at two bars prior to the crash.

The officer detected a strong smell of alcohol coming from the Suburban, and noticed Woods had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes, the affidavit stated.

The officer performed a field-sobriety test on Woods and he was arrested, and transported to the Selma Police Department.

Woods was medically cleared and initially charged with intoxication assault, the affidavit stated.

The charge against Woods was upgraded to intoxication manslaughter after Webb’s death.

Woods was arrested and booked into the Bexar County jail on Wednesday.

