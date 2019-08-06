New Braunfels man sentenced to federal prison on child porn charges, DOJ says

SAN ANTONIO - A New Braunfels man was sentenced Monday to 80 months in federal prison on child pornography charges, officials with the Department of Justice said.

Benjamin Joost Bogard, 20, was arrested Feb. 2 after federal authority investigations showed he was in possession of “visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct,” the DOJ said.

Bogard pleaded guilty to charges of possession of obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of children.

“Testimony and evidence presented in this case demonstrated the defendant’s fixation with committing barbaric and inhumane acts of violence against children and others,” FBI Special Agent Christopher Combs said. “The FBI will continue to work with our law enforcement partners and use every investigative tool to protect the public from acts of violence. We remind the public of the important role they play in keeping our communities safe by immediately reporting potential public safety threats to law enforcement.”

Following his prison term, Bogard will be placed under supervised release for three years.

