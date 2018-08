NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - You may have seen a social media post warning people about alligators in the Guadalupe and Comal rivers, but the New Braunfels Police Department said the post is a hoax.

In a Facebook post, New Braunfels police said the gator you see in these photos is actually a remote-controlled alligator head.

Police said the hoax was unintentional, but they hope clarifying that there are no gators in the rivers will help ease fears.

