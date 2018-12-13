New Braunfels police investigating custodial death

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - The New Braunfels Police Department is investigating a custodial death that occurred early Thursday morning.

Bryan Boyd, 37, passed away while being taken away on a stretcher by the New Braunfels Fire Department, authorities said.

At 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to the 2100 block of Stonecrest Path for a report of a disturbance. Specifically, they were told a man was outside yelling and throwing around items.

Police said Boyd was suffering from a medical issue and they placed him in handcuffs to prevent injury to himself or others.

While he was being taken away in an ambulance, Boyd became agitated and had to be restrained on the stretcher from further moving his arms and legs, police said.

A short time later, Boyd stopped breathing and paramedics tried to revive him with CPR and other measures, police said.

Boyd was then transported to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels, where he was pronounced dead just after midnight Thursday, police said.

An autopsy, to include a full toxicology report, has been ordered by Justice of the Peace for Pct. 3 Mike Rust and will be performed at Central Texas Autopsy in Lockhart, according to police.

As with any custodial death, the Texas Rangers are now conducting an independent investigation looking into the totality of the circumstances in this case.

