New Braunfels police looking for man who fired shots after road rage incident

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Police in New Braunfels are searching for a man who intervened during a parking lot road rage incident and fired shots at one of the drivers.

According to NBPD, witnesses told officers that it all started just before 3:30 p.m. when the drivers of two vehicles began arguing over a parking lot space in the 300 block of Landa Street.

Police said the witness told them that the drivers of a white pickup truck and a white passenger car refused to move for each other. Someone from the truck got out of the vehicle, approached the car and began assaulting the driver. That's when the driver of the white car rammed the front end of the pickup truck, witnesses told police.

That's when a man in a third vehicle who watched the fight unfold, got out of his car holding a handgun and fired multiple shots at the pickup truck.

The pickup truck driver and the man with a gun drove away in opposite directions, police said. The pickup truck was later located and police determined nobody was injured during the shooting.

People at a nearby recreation center were told to shelter in place for a short time while police searched for the gunman. Police were able to identify him, but were still looking for him as of Tuesday evening.

NBPD said that the gunman was driving a white four-door Nissan Versa with tinted windows and a Texas license plate LBN-2408.

