New Braunfels police need help identifying victim hit by train

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Police in New Braunfels are hoping someone will be able to identify a man who was hit by a train overnight. He is at San Antonio Military Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The accident happened at about 2:45 a.m. Friday near the 500 block of North Hidalgo Avenue.

The man is described as Hispanic, in his 40s, with short, dark hair. He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall with a medium build. He has tattoos on his body, including one of a female wearing a sombrero with the name "Lisa" on his left arm.

He also has a tattoo of a skull with a flaming mohawk on the right side of his chest, a tattoo of a cross on his stomach and a tattoo of two hearts connected by banners on his right arm.

Anyone with information about this man's identity is asked to call the New Braunfels Police Department at 830-221-4100 (then choose option 1).

