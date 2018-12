NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - New Braunfels police are hoping you can help them find 32-year old Orlando Vela.

He's wanted on a third-degree felony stalking charge.

There is a $4,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

If you know where Vela is, you're asked to call New Braunfels police or Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-8477.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.