New Braunfels police seek woman who bought Xbox with stolen credit card

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A woman was caught on camera walking out of a Best Buy store with an Xbox gaming system in her hands that New Braunfels police said she bought with a stolen credit card.

Police said the incident happened Feb. 7 at the Best Buy in New Braunfels.

The New Braunfels Police Department posted a videos on its Facebook page, asking the public to help identify the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call 830-620-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

