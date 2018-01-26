UPDATE: New Braunfels police seeking public's help in finding 85-year-old missing man

NEW BRAUNFELS - UPDATE:

The New Braunfels Police Department told KSAT.com Jerry Patrick, 85, has been "located safe and sound."

NBPD officials said it appreciates the public's help in locating Patrick. He is now with his family members.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Officials with the New Braunfels Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating 85-year-old Jerry Patrick, who left his residence Friday morning without telling his family members where he was going.

NBPD officials said Patrick’s family does not know where he is after he disappeared in the early morning hours, and family members said he has some medical-related issues and is currently without his needed medications.

@NBPDTX seeking help from the public on whereabouts of Missing and/or Endangered person: 85-year old Jerry Patrick. Last seen wearing red robe & white tshirt and driving a white 4-door Mazda passenger car. Call 911 with info. Details: https://t.co/rZBKIQXGER pic.twitter.com/pB1ekOrHEP — New Braunfels Police (@NBPDTX) January 26, 2018

Patrick was last seen leaving his home in the 700 block of Albert Drive while wearing a red robe, a white T-shirt, a brown smoker’s hat and driving a white, four-door Mazda car.

He is described as a white elderly male, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 135 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

NBPD officials said anyone with information regarding Patrick’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the police department’s non-emergency number at 830-221-4100.

