New Braunfels to soon decide fate of motorized scooters

SAN ANTONIO - New Braunfels city leaders will decide the fate of motorized scooters Monday after temporarily banning them for 90 days.

In January, police issued to the ban, citing public safety, after a test run in the city.

The decision on Monday comes midway into the 90-day ban, which was originally issued to allow the transportation and traffic advisory board time to put regulations in place.

However, city leaders said they are now working to ban the scooters permanently with a vote expected Monday night.

