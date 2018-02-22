New charges filed against suspect in series of armed robberies

SAN ANTONIO - A suspect arrested in connection with one armed robbery in early February now is facing more charges.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Mark Rios, 31, confessed to committing a series of five different robberies.

Rios has been in custody since Feb. 12.

San Antonio police arrested him shortly after the robbery of a motel on Enrique M. Barrera Parkway that same day.

RELATED: Woman threatens bakery cashier with handgun, steals cash from register, police say

RELATED: Judson ISD principal arrested on suspicion of DWI, unlawfully carrying weapon

Three new aggravated robbery charges were filed against him on Wednesday.

Rios is accused of robbing a Dollar General store Feb. 6 and a Papa John's Pizza on Culebra Road, also on Feb. 12, as well as one other business.

The affidavit said the clerks told investigators the robber had a gun and that they feared for their lives.

In at least one case, one of the victims was able to supply police with the license plate number of the getaway car, the affidavit said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.