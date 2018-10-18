New crime leads to arrest of suspect in home invasion, murder

SAN ANTONIO - The arrest of a suspect in a deadly home invasion was due in part to another crime he tried to commit, San Antonio police said.

Police issued a warrant Wednesday for the arrest of Jose Sanchez, 30, who witnesses identified as one of three people who took part in a home invasion that turned deadly in the 6300 block of Old Pearsall Road on the city's Southwest Side.

"They forced their way in. A fight broke out. They shot at the victims, and I do believe the victim returned fire," said police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Ramos.

David Escobedo, 51, was killed and a 26-year-old man was wounded in the shooting.

Police said both victims were already inside the home when the intruders showed up around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

"(Officers) did find narcotics, money," Ramos said. "But at this time, it's still an ongoing investigation and they're still trying to piece together everything."

Investigators don't know the identities of the two other suspects, Ramos said.



Officers found Sanchez, almost by chance, after answering a call around 4 a.m. Thursday for a shoplifting incident.

"At a retail store off of (Loop) 410 and Military," Ramos said. "When officers arrived there, an individual was under arrest for theft under $20."

Ramos said officers found drugs on Sanchez and realized he was wanted for murder, so he was taken into custody.

As he was escorted to a patrol car for his ride to jail, Sanchez ignored questions from reporters.

According to Ramos, Sanchez also said very little to the detectives who questioned him.

Sanchez was booked into the Bexar County Jail on charges of murder and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

