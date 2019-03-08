New entrepreneur show auditioning this weekend in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - "America's Real Deal," a new entrepreneurial show, is paying San Antonio a visit this weekend, seeking your pitch!

The founders and executive producers of the show will be in town Friday and Saturday for an exclusive pitch event at the Main Moade Center near the San Antonio airport.

"Incredible companies are invited to pitch to our panel of respected judges," an official with the show said in a press release. "(They) will have the opportunity to meet with the Executive Producers to see if they have what it takes to raise $100,000 - $1,000,000 in debt-free capital."

A handful of companies will then be selected from the pitch event to later be featured on "America's Real Deal," "a new entrepreneurial TV show where the American viewing audience, not a few rich guys, can buy products and invest in exciting up-and-coming companies."

The show will then air on KSAT's streaming app, which can be accessed through a Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV and other streaming devices.

The pitch event is scheduled to take place Friday, March 8, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, March 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Moade Center located at 305 East Ramsey Road.

Those who attend the event may also get an opportunity to meet the founder and CEO of the Independent Stock Market, Adam Brandley, who is also known as "America's Capital Coach."

