New episodes of ‘Up Close with Isis Romero' air Thursday at 9 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT 12 Nightbeat anchor Isis Romero returns with two new episodes of her original news program, “Up Close with Isis Romero.”

The two 30-minute episodes will air back to back beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday on KSAT 12 and on KSAT.com. You will also be able to find the episodes on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

View previous episodes and online-exclusive content HERE

Episode 3: The Missing



There are an estimated 80,000 to 90,000 active missing persons cases across the country, and some of them are never solved.

This episode of “Up Close with Isis Romero” explores the issue of missing persons in Bexar County and beyond.

Host Isis Romero takes an up close look at the mysterious disappearance of HEB employee Pauline Diaz in 2010, and the notorious case of Heidi Seeman, whose disappearance prompted an unprecedented search and the subsequent founding of the Heidi Search Center in the early ‘90s.

The episode concludes with a trip to Ft. Worth, Texas, home of the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification, one of the top labs in the country for analyzing and identifying human remains.



Episode 4: Special Delivery

Pregnancy is a journey filled with options, challenges and experiences alike.

This episode of "Up Close" delves into the world of childbirth in San Antonio by focusing on some of the choices parents are faced with as they welcome new life.

It begins with a trip to the Birth Center of Stone Oak, which takes a holistic and natural approach to childbirth. Then it introduces us to Brian Salmon, one of the only male doulas in the nation.



With cesarean sections on the rise across the country, Romero shares her own experience with the procedure and welcomes viewers inside the operating room as she undergoes her third C-section and the birth of her third child.



The episode ends with the heartwarming story of baby Audrey, born a micro preemie at Methodist Hospital, and her fight for survival. Bexar County has the highest rate of premature births in the state of Texas.

Copyright 2017 by KSAT - All rights reserved.