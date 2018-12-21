New evidence ties 18-year-old home burglary suspect to beer thefts

SAN ANTONIO - An 18-year-old man was arrested and police say the list of charges against him keeps growing.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, police connected Rogelio Cardova to a home burglary back in October through fingerprints left at the scene.

The affidavit said, however, that once police took a look at his car, they realized it matched the description of one used in other crimes, including several beer theft cases.

Cardova was taken into custody and arrested on several charges of theft as well as a burglary charge, police said.

