$1.6 million park aimed at giving East Side youth new athletic opportunities

SAN ANTONIO - Athletic opportunities are expanding on the city's East Side. A state of the art baseball field slated to be built at the Boys and Girls Club, is expected to rival any other in the city.

"That includes all of the amenities that we want here, which is to have the park fully lit, to have a walking trail, to have some sand volleyball courts and a sport court," said Boys and Girls Club of San Antonio CEO Angie Mock.

The MLB has stepped in to donate more than $150,000 to the cause. The remainder of the funding will come from other donors, such as the Cal Ripken Sr. foundation and fundraising efforts still in the works.

The park will cost a total of $1.6 million, but employees like Caleb Skipper, who grew up attending the Boys and Girls Club, said the project is worth every penny.

"That's the kind of stuff we wanted. To be able to play football, and baseball, and soccer and all of that. It will be a good experience," said Skipper, adding, "If they go somewhere else. it wont be like, 'Oh I wish we had something like that.' They wont have to say things like that, like we used to have to say."

"It's really going to change what's available for kids and families on the East Side," said Mock.

A representative from the MLB is expected to come to San Antonio for the groundbreaking slated for March 27. The entire field is expected to be finished by the end of this summer.

