New food distribution program helps local families in need

SAN ANTONIO - Staff members at Pat Neff Middle School on Evers Road are trying to put a dent on hunger.

The school is designated a Title I campus, or having a large low-income student population.

Last fall, Kelly Rasti, family and community involvement liaison for the Northside Independent School District, teamed up with the San Antonio Food Bank to provide 200 to 300 families with food every few weeks. Some of the students even take home food on the weekends.

“We have over 1,000 students, and about 80 percent of those kids are considered economically disadvantaged,” Rasti said.

Every time the announcement of a food distribution goes out, students and community members line up hours ahead.

“We're dealing with meeting basic needs outside the classroom walls,” Rasti said.

District 7 staff members have been helping coordinate efforts in the past, and on Wednesday they came through with more than 50 volunteers from El Paso in town doing community service.

Samuel Uribe, with Vino Nuevo, a group of El Paso youth church volunteers, said the group finds satisfaction in helping others. They hope others in the community can see why.

“I love the idea to see other youth serving youth,” Uribe said.

Every distribution day, the teachers and parent volunteers do the bagging and loading of food. There are about 10-20 other campuses in the district that have similar food distribution programs.

Nidia De La Torre, a single mother, said her $50 grocery budget can only go so far.

“It helps me and my kids a lot. I’m very thankful for these types of events,” she said.

But the need for Neff students is beyond food. There’s also a need for supplies, clothing, backpacks, and even mentors.

Rasti urges community members to reach out to their local schools to see if there’s a need that is not being met there.

To find out more about how to help students at Neff Middle School, email kelly.rasti@nisd.net.

