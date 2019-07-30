New 'Golden Girls' parody show coming to San Antonio theater

SAN ANTONIO - "That Golden Girls Show" puppet parody is coming to San Antonio for a single day of "cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex, and the elegant art of the quick-witted put-down," according to a press release.

The parody will include classic moments from the beloved television series.

Fans can expect a full range of parodies "from Sophia’s get-rich-quick schemes, to Rose’s tales from St. Olaf, Blanche’s insatiable hunt for men and the Fountain of Youth, and Dorothy’s daily struggle to make sense of her life," the press release said.

"That Golden Girls Show" will be performed at Charline McCombs Empire Theatre on Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, in person at the Majestic Theatre box office or by phone at 1-800-982-2787.

