New hope for ducks, geese left high and dry

SAN ANTONIO - Almost a year after the Eden Homeowners Association realized the duck pond at the entrance to the Northeast Side subdivision could no longer retain water, work has begun to restore it.

"I really believe in God's grace and the community's support. We're going to get this done. It's so exciting," said Myrtle Parks, president of the Eden HOA.

Parks said the old liner in the man-made pond, built by the developer in the 1970's, had cracked.

She said the original estimate last year was $35,000 to excavate and rebuild the pond.

Parks said the HOA was able to raise $37,500 toward the original bid of $42,000, but she said an additional $4,000 to 6,000 is still needed to cover the cost of the water, electricity and landscaping.

Parks pointed out that no HOA funds are being used for the project. She said even though Eden has a voluntary HOA with a low $50 annual membership fee, residents have stepped up to help the more than 50 ducks and geese that were left high and dry.

"When we started raising funds, the level of support was amazing," Parks said.

In addition to Eden residents, neighboring businesses such as Eddie's Taco House, Papa John's Pizza, Pizza Italiana, Budget Movers and Big City Plumbing have pitched in.

Parks said Troy Ellison with Outer Spaces Design has told her the new pond should be ready in another three weeks, weather permitting.

In the meantime, Parks said, Ellison built a temporary pool for the ducks and geese that have had to rely on the kindness of neighbors refilling an assortment of kiddie pools in the area where they can drink water and cool off.

Parks said she and others envision the duck preserve will again become a gathering spot for the community.

Parks said someday she'd like to invite people to have "Dinner with the Ducks" and hear monthly nature talks to educate parents and children about the ducks and geese that are their neighbors, too.

