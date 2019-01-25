New Joint Task Force West director in San Antonio oversees Southwest border

SAN ANTONIO - Manuel Padilla Jr., who was appointed by President Donald Trump as the new third director of Joint Task Force West, has spent much of his career on the Southwest border, where he was born and which he now oversees.

Joint Task Force West, which was created in 2014, coordinates intelligence, investigations and efforts by agencies within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security targeting transnational criminal organizations.

Padilla, who has been working for the U.S. Border Patrol for 32 years, was the Rio Grande Valley sector chief at the height of the president’s zero tolerance policy, which led to hundreds of family separations.

Now, Padilla is tasked with trying to stop the transnational criminal organizations that he said are behind the smuggling operations that capitalize on vulnerable populations.

Padilla said a graphic example of just how ruthless smugglers can be was the case of a pregnant Guatemalan woman who was severely beaten because she refused to pay. He said after Border Patrol agents took her to the hospital, “The baby was stillborn, and the baby had bruises on him.”

Padilla said 2014 was the year when transnational criminal organizations “really became smart, unfortunately, on those immigration loopholes that exist.” He said claiming asylum, a human right protected by federal law, allows them to remain free while they await their immigration hearings that could take years.

Padilla said most Central Americans say they’re escaping rampant violence and corruption in cities.

“But when we look at closely where people are coming from and where the gang violence is happening,” Padilla said. There’s also deep-rooted poverty in rural areas and the desire to join their families already in the U.S.

He said the issue that wasn’t addressed back then has become worse.

“This problem just kept growing and growing and growing to the crisis we now have in front of us,” Padilla said.

Padilla said this is the first time the number of families and unaccompanied minors have surpassed other undocumented immigrants.

Besides closing immigration loopholes, he said, the border needs “more personnel, technology and infrastructure, including a wall, fence or barrier.”

He said it’s also vital to stabilize the situations in Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

“What we are dealing with at the border is (a) symptom,” Padilla said of a complex, long-standing problem. “In my opinion, we need to fix it now or just continue to let it grow, which is totally not sustainable."

