New military center opens in Bexar County to help veterans transition out of service

SAN ANTONIO - A new center in Bexar County is hoping to prepare veterans who are transitioning out of service.

The new Military and Veterans Services Center opened by Fort Sam Houston.

The center's goal is to target service members who are within six months of leaving their branch of service to help find jobs and better prepare for life outside the military.

According to Navy Federal Credit Union, next year nationwide about 250,000 military members will transition out of the service. That's an estimated 1,300 military families per day.

Elected officials and county staff members have already been working together with military leadership to implement this new program.

“When you have the number of homelessness that we have with our veteran population, when you have the number of opioid abuse problem amongst our veteran population, making sure they have good access to a job is a way that we can ultimately address those issues,” said Rep. Will Hurd (D-23).

The center is a county-funded partnership with the North San Antonio Chamber of Commerce.

The center will also help veterans and their families get connected with potential employers and job training agencies for free.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.