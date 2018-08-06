New Netflix show covers murder of SA District Attorney Nico LaHood's brother

SAN ANTONIO - The new Netflix true crime series “I Am a Killer” documents death row inmates convicted of capital murder.

The series offers a firsthand look as "history's most notorious killers recount their stories from their points of view in their own chilling words,” according to Netflix.

Season one is now available to watch on the streaming website, and episode two covers the story of one of the men convicted in the death of Michael LaHood Jr.

LaHood Jr. is the brother of San Antonio District Attorney Nicolas “Nico” LaHood, who makes an appearance on the episode, describing the night his brother was killed.

“I need to physically see him take his last breath and go to the Lord,” LaHood says in the episode.

What happened the night LaHood was killed?

Michael LaHood Jr. was 25 years old when he was shot and killed by Mauriceo Brown on Aug. 14, 1996.

Brown, Kenneth Foster, Julius Steen and Dwayne Dillard were driving around San Antonio the night of the murder and committed two armed robberies before happening upon LaHood and his girlfriend, Mary Patrick, according to the Austin Chronicle.

Brown reportedly got out of the car to ask Patrick for her number when the men in the car said they heard a gunshot.

Brown was executed on July 19, 2006, by lethal injection in Huntsville for killing LaHood.

The Netflix episode doesn’t follow his story, however, but rather Foster’s story.

"Kenneth Foster's death sentence is commuted just hours before his execution, but he asserts that his punishment under an unusual Texas law is unfair,” the episode preview reads.

Foster was the man driving the car the night LaHood was murdered.

"Foster was charged under the Texas 'law of parties' statute that eliminates the distinction between the perpetrator of a crime and an accomplice, allowing Foster to be put to death, even though he did not pull the trigger,” ABC News reported.

Foster’s sentence was commuted by Gov. Rick Perry just hours before his execution in 2007.

What else can viewers expect from “I Am a Killer?"

The 10-episode series follows 10 different men and recounts their stories in their own words.

One episode details the story of a man on death row who asks to be executed by electric chair after admitting he’s guilty of murder.

Another follows the story of a man who claims he can’t recall fatally shooting his aunt, stepfather and girlfriend.

Full details for "I Am a Killer” can be found on Netflix’s website here.

