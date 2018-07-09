New Orleans family honors loved one with unusual funeral

New Orleans, LA - The family of 18-year-old Renard Matthews is getting a lot of attention for the way they are honoring his memory.

According to ABC affiliate WGNO, Matthews was killed two weeks ago, and family members chose to have his body prepared in a way they want to remember him.

At the wake, his body was sitting in a chair, surrounded by his favorite snacks, video controller in his hand and an "NBA 2K Showdown" game being auto-played in front of him.

Family members said they wanted people to remember him the way he always was.

