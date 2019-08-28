New quarter honors this historic San Antonio park

SAN ANTONIO - A limited-edition quarter was released earlier this week, showing off the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park in its design.

The United States Mint rolled out the coin as part of its America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

We celebrate today the release of the 49th quarter, San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, as part of the #AtB2019Qtrs Program. Add these rolls and bags to your collection today. https://t.co/X7taSKbBCI pic.twitter.com/RIzyRMbI3y — United States Mint (@usmint) August 26, 2019

This marks the fourth special quarter of the year, according to this federal website.

It was minted at the Philadelphia, Denver and San Francisco mints, and it's available in two-roll sets, three-roll sets, single 40-coin rolls and 100-coin bags.

Here's what the website says about the missions: "The San Antonio Missions are a reminder of one of Spain's most successful attempts to extend its territories north from New Spain (present-day Mexico) in the 1700s.

"The San Antonio Missions made up one of the largest concentrations of Spanish missions in North America during the 1700s and helped create the foundation for the city of San Antonio. The missions were built as walled compounds containing the church, living quarters, workshops, storerooms, and fortified towers. The blending of cultures is reflected in the 18th century Spanish architecture and indigenous designs."

The National Park Service will host an official launch for the coin next week. The event is set for 10 a.m. Sept. 5 at Trinity University's Laurie Auditorium, according to published reports.

A coin exchange will follow.

U.S. Mint officials also are set to attend a coin forum from 6 to 7 p.m. next Wednesday at the Mission San José Visitor Center Auditorium, 6701 San José Drive.

What do you think of the coin?

