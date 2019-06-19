New SA City Council sworn into office

SAN ANTONIO - Mayor Ron Nirenberg and 10 members of the San Antonio City Council were sworn into office Wednesday.

Among the 10 council members are three newcomers: District 2 Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan, District 4 Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia and District 6 Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda.

"(I'm) really looking forward to our new colleagues, a majority female council, for the second time in our city's history," Nirenberg said.

The trio will join three female counterparts on the dais, compared to four men, to make up the gender majority on the City Council for only the second time in city history.

"Its an honor to be sworn in to ... start serving at full capacity for my district," Andrews-Sullivan said.

"It's just so nice to see so many of the community members that are here to be supportive of our big day when a majority of the women take council," Garcia said.

"I'm just so excited and honored and humbled in so many ways to be representing the community I grew up in," Havrda said.

The new council attended its first meeting in council chambers, where the results of the runoff election were canvassed. The oath of office was administered and appreciation plaques were presented to outgoing council members, except for former District 6 Councilman Greg Brockhouse, who was not present for the meeting.

The councilmembers walked to San Fernando Cathedral for a special blessing and interfaith ceremony.

Here is the new City Council lineup:

Mayor Ron Nirenberg

Councilman Roberto Treviño, District 1

Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan, District 2

Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran, District 3

Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia, District 4

Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales, District 5

Councilwoman Melissa Cabello Havrda, District 6

Councilwoman Ana Sandoval, District 7

Councilman Manny Pelaez, District 8

Councilman John Courage, District 9

Councilman Clayton Perry, District 10

