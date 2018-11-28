New limited-edition Selena bags coming soon to H-E-B

SAN ANTONIO - The Queen of cumbia is coming back to H-E-B with a second limited edition reusable bag.

H-E-B made an announcement in early November that Selena Quintanilla-Pérez bags would go on sale in December.

The official date to buy your Selena bag is Dec. 6.

Selena fans can purchase the bags online or at H-E-B, H-E-B plus!, Joe V's and Mi Tienda stores.

H-E-B's release of the first limited-edition reusable bag was a huge success, with fans lining up at stores in early February hoping to purchase one of the bags.

