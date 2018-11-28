News

New limited-edition Selena bags coming soon to H-E-B

Mark you calendar for December 6

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator
Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SAN ANTONIO - The Queen of cumbia is coming back to H-E-B with a second limited edition reusable bag.

H-E-B made an announcement in early November that Selena Quintanilla-Pérez bags would go on sale in December.

More News Headlines

The official date to buy your Selena bag is Dec. 6.

Selena fans can purchase the bags online or at H-E-B, H-E-B plus!, Joe V's and Mi Tienda stores.

H-E-B's release of the first limited-edition reusable bag was a huge success, with fans lining up at stores in early February hoping to purchase one of the bags.

via GIPHY

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.