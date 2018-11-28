New Six Flags Fiesta Texas ride pits guests against pirates for stolen bounty

SAN ANTONIO - Six Flags Fiesta Texas has announced that they will debut a new state-of-the art ride at the stroke of midnight on New Year's Day.

The "Pirates of the Deep Sea" will pit guests against pirates who desire to steal your bounty.

A press release from Six Flags Fiesta Texas said guests board a weathered pirate ship called the Man-o-War to sail through the raging storms of the Bermuda Triangle. Riders are equipped with their own personal musket and fire light beams at hundreds of different targets along the way.

Guests compete with fellow shipmates to tally a score of their own victory at sea. Dramatic audio and elaborate three-dimensional scenery add to the experience.

“Innovation is part of the Six Flags DNA and this immersive, new interactive ride is packed with so many amazing special effects that guests will truly feel they are caught in the middle of a raging pirate battle,” Park President Jeffrey Siebert said. “The spell-binding storyline features dastardly pirates, scheming mermaids and a ship’s ransom in stolen treasure woven into a competitive gaming adventure. This is a ride guests of all ages will want to experience again and again with family and friends.”

The ride will be unveiled during a Diamond Membership Pass holders event at the stroke of midnight on Jan. 1. A grand opening is set for Jan. 12.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.