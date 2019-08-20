New tips wanted in April 2017 slaying of 20-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for new tips in a fatal shooting from April 2017.

According to police, the victim, Joe Manuel Soto, 20, was found dead outside South Park Mall on April 9 after officers responded to a shots fired call in the 4000 block of Moss Spring that same day.

Police said officers found Soto and three other men all suffering from gunshot wounds inside a truck. Soto was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victims were taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Witnesses reported seeing the victims attend an after prom party in the 4000 block of Moss Spring before seeing two people fire multiple gunshots into the truck of one of the victims.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.