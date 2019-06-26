New tips wanted in May slaying of 42-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police hope to get new details in the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man by issuing an appeal through Crime Stoppers for more information.

Alexander Alvarado was shot and killed on May 24 in the 1500 block of San Pedro Avenue, not far from West Ashby Place.

According to police, Alvarado was driving a gray Ford Mustang convertible with its top down when it crashed into a VIA bus bench.

Police said it was determined that Alvarado was killed by a single gunshot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

