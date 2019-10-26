New TX law creates better access to physical therapy

SAN ANTONIO - This fall, hundreds of new state laws went into effect -- one of which might make it easier to go to a physical therapist.

House Bill 29 was passed in the last legislative cycle and went into law Sept. 1. Now, if you have aches and pains, you no longer need a script to go get help.

Rosalix Garcia, 12, hurt her knee while playing sports. The soccer player is now getting physical therapy after dealing with knee pain that just wouldn't go away.

"When I first began, my hips were uneven. So when I moved, one leg was doing most of the work. And that's because of my knee pain," Rosalix said.

She and her family are now patients at Momentum PT.

"Just getting her healthy and that strength building and knowing what was wrong was probably the most urgent. Not being sure that we were doing stuff that was harming her or could have prolonged her being able to do what she needed to do," Rosalix's mother, Nancy Garcia, said about why they are seeking help.

Rosalix was able to see physical therapists faster than expected because of the new law. "It's actually giving patients the ability to access us for their care. Should they have any physical limitations or pain, they can come see us first now," said Jessica Williams, director of physical therapy at Momentum PT.

The law expedites the process so you no longer need a script from a doctor to get help from the pros. Physical therapists believe the new law can have much larger implications.

"If a patient has access to physical therapy first for an acute physical condition, we can reduce opioid use by, like, 90 percent. So we feel that's a huge number and huge potential to stop some of that opioid crisis," Williams said.

This quick and easy availability for Rosalix helps her feel better, get back into the field sooner and prepare for the next step in her athletic journey.

"She wants to play soccer in college and high school. And so we want to make sure that we keep her healthy," Nancy said.

