New week, new you: Mark your calendars for spring Siclovia

SAN ANTONIO - One of the first signs of spring in San Antonio is Siclovia.

Siclovia, the city's largest health and wellness event, has evolved into one many have looked forwarde to for the past eight years.

It is a biannual event in the spring and fall where San Antonians can run, ride, walk and play in the streets car-free. An estimated 3-mile stretch is blocked off to traffic for the event.

On Sunday, March 31, the YMCA is partnering with local health and wellness companies to put on the 16th event.

"We've also viewed Siclovia as kind of the ambassador for healthy living. It's something we do twice a year but we have thousands of people come out in the streets, and it's such a great reminder that we can disconnect," said Julie Beddingfield, a spokeswoman with H-E-B, which is also one of the event's sponsors.

"We can get away from our cars, go outside, ride a bike, take a walk and we just love the message that Siclovia sends," Beddingfield said.

The idea for Siclovia came from Central America, where some cities put on these events regularly.

In San Antonio, the first event in 2011 brought in an estimated 15,000 people. This year, more than 65,000 are expected to take part in Siclovia.

