Newborn, 45-year-old man killed in crash in Medina County over weekend

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas - A baby and a 45-year-old man were killed in a car crash over the weekend in Medina County.

A sergeant with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the man veered into oncoming traffic on State Highway 41 on Saturday morning.

The driver sideswiped two cars before hitting a third car that had a 1-month-old baby inside.

Officials identified the baby as Cattalya Zamudio of Rocksprings. Two other people were riding with the baby. They were also hurt but are expected to be OK.

The man accused of causing the crash was identified as Bryan Keith Kennedy of Kerrville, DPS said.

Officials said Kennedy was not wearing his seat belt. Investigators are now trying to figure out why he veered into oncoming traffic.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.