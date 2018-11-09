Newlyweds killed in helicopter crash to be buried where they got married

Newlyweds Will Byler and Bailee Ackerman Byler died in a helicopter crash in Texas.

UVALDE, Texas - The newlywed couple killed as their helicopter crashed leaving their wedding will be buried at the same ranch where they got married, Houston's KPRC reports.

Will Byler and Bailey Ackerman Byler were married at the family's ranch near Uvalde.

They died just hours later when the helicopter they were leaving their reception in crashed. The helicopter's pilot was also killed.

The couple's funeral was scheduled for Friday in Bellville. They will be buried after a graveside service at the family's ranch.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.