KSAT went backstage at The Classic Theater of San Antonio to learn about their latest production- "The Little Foxes." The play is the last production of the theater's 11th season. The Classic Theater of San Antonio is at 1924 Fredericksburg, right in the middle of the Deco district and next to the Woodlawn Theater. For ticket information click here.

