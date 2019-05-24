Breakdown Booth: Infertility

SAN ANTONIO - During this week on KSAT, we’ve been talking about a major issue that some are hesitant to speak out about: infertility.

Known as the silent struggle, infertility affects more than 6 million women in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Digital journalist Erica Hernandez has been sharing the stories of women who have struggled to conceive, and now she has stepped into the Breakdown Booth to share her own story.

Hernandez also had the following message:

“The past couple of weeks as I’ve put together stories about infertility and sat down with women who weren’t afraid to tell their story. They have inspired me to tell mine. For the past year and a half, my husband and I have tried to start a family, but it has not happened. I’ve gone through several tests to see if anything is wrong with me, but they have all come back normal. Recently, I’ve completed six months of using a fertility drug called Clomid, but, again, no luck. The hardest part about having infertility for me is not being able to have control over of the situation and the emotional stress of it all. Also, the constant asking from family and friends: ‘When are you all going to have a baby?’ or ‘Why haven’t you had a baby yet?’ While I don’t think it is done to be insensitive, it is hard to answer them. What I’ve learned through this whole process is that I am not alone. I’ve been so surprised to learn of how many women I know and work with have also had this struggle, and that it’s okay to talk about it. My husband and I still hope one day to have our own child, but in the meantime, we are in the process to become foster parents in hopes of adopting.”

