Controversy, debate over STAAR test: Is exam failing students, kids?

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT News at Nine examined the debate and controversy over the STAAR test in Texas.

Some educators, parents and Texas lawmakers have been arguing for years that the test isn't an accurate measure of success. Others say the test is just too advanced.

But the Texas Education Agency tells KSAT it is confident the agency's assessments are on grade level.

We took a look at what the STAAR test is all about, including what impact it has on your kids and school funding in Texas.

Watch the full video above.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.