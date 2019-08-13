Converse making improvements to city to welcome 6,000 new residents in next two years

CONVERSE, Texas - The city of Converse is getting ready to welcome roughly 6,000 new residents in the next two years.

Jimsi Kuborn, executive director of Seguin’s Economic Development Corporation, said the city has been planning for several years, expecting future growth.

“It’s an extremely family-oriented community, and it’s very affordable. Our housing cost is a little bit less than our surrounding area,” Kuborn said.

Currently, about 2,000 new homes are in the plans for development in eight subdivisions along the Loop 1604 corridor.

Kuborn said there are about a half dozen road construction and expansion plans in the works to support the growing community. She estimates anywhere between $40 million and $50 million will be spent in the next five years on infrastructure, which includes the expansion of Binz-Engleman Road from FM 1516 to Loop 1604 at a cost of $6.8 million.

The expansion of Seguin Road will cost $15 million and improvements to Rocket Lane will cost $6 million. The realignment of Toepperwein Road to improve traffic flow from I-35 to I-10 will cost $7 million.

The Texas Department of Transportation will also include additional improvement to Loop 1604 and FM 1976 worth more than $17 million.

The projected development along eight subdivisions include Bridgehaven with 166 homes, Knox Ridge divided in three subdivisions with 780 homes, High Top Ridge with 400 homes, Knotting Hill with 500 homes, Scheel Farms with 75 homes and Scheel Gardens with 62 homes.

The homes being built will sell for $190,000 to $250,000.

Kuborn said the goal is to get more commercial, retail, hospitality and amenities to serve the community to ensure tax dollars stay in the city.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.